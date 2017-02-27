Sunday Workshop. Colour & Collage

Sunday February 26 ’17

We had a wonderful creative day in the studio with the rain bucketing down outside. Three universal themes emerged, the love for family, travel and friends.

These would then be the foundation for what would create.
First we made textured backgrounds using stencils, scratching tools, gel medium, gesso, gouache and watercolour and added our personal elements on top such as photos, postage stamps, favourite quotes and fabric.Sometimes we added more layers for depth or just because we were having fun!
We tried unusual colour combinations, (some worked, some didn’t!) but we learned from each other and took away ideas and inspiration to attempt all sorts of creative sketching projects.
Happy glueing everyone!
Kathy
©ErinHillSketchingFeb26’17

