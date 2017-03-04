Week5.Term1. Wheels & Shiny Things

Week 5. Term 1. This was a week where unrelenting rain was promised every day- and it delivered. Admittedly there were breaks in the clouds and sunny periods did allow for quick sketching if we were lucky.

But Toni and Kathy had very cleverly planned an indoor week for General Sketchers at the impressive Harley Davidson showroom. And it’s been a huge success.

Our theme of thumbnails, light and heavy line work certainly translated well to motorcycles and all the wheels and shiny things that goes with that.

The fact that they have a cafe sealed the deal. Naturally.

New Sketchers studied flat perspective and watercolours this week between downpours, with some fun side exercises thrown in.

For each of our locations finding that house/building/shop was the challenge.

As you’ll see in the sketches we found some wide and varied architectural styles and we captured the character of them all.

For one, our sketches even had the look of a French Chateau though that would not have crossed your mind if you’d seen the original. All part of what we sketchers can do with an everyday subject.

It’s been another exciting week so now on with the show.

MANLY CLASSES.

TUESDAY GENERAL. FEBRUARY 28 ’17

TUESDAY EVE. FEBRUARY 28 ’17

WEDNESDAY NEW. MARCH 1 ’17

THURSDAY AFTERNOON. MARCH 2 ’17

THURSDAY EVE GENERAL. MARCH 2 ’17

FRIDAY NEW. MARCH 3 ’17

SATURDAY GENERAL. MARCH 4 ’17

BLUE MOUNTAINS CLASSES

THURSDAY NEW. MARCH 2 ’17

MONA VALE CLASSES

THURSDAY NEW. MARCH 2 ’17

THE ROCKS CLASSES

FRIDAY NEW. MARCH 3 ’17

