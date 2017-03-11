Week6 Term1. Looking for eye level

SYDNEY CLASSES WEEK 6 TERM 1 ’17

Week 6 Term 1. March 11’17

We were again planning well ahead for our locations this week, in case of rain. Actually we had less than last week but our venues were spot on.

New Sketchers all managed to sketch eye level perspective on location without too many rain drops.

Our students whether in Manly, Mona Vale, Blue Mts and The Rocks all found brick buildings with a good corner where they could see the concept for themselves.

We’re always fascinated with the variety of buildings we end up with. Most you’d never look twice at, so we do understand the puzzled expressions of the passersby. For a little light relief we tried some ‘Other hand’ sketches, just for the fun of it.

A Sketchers life can be full of challenges but we achieved our aim.

General sketchers were studying interiors at Manly Art Gallery.Such a beautiful venue and the exhibition on at the moment is part of Art Express. Selected works by the students doing art for their major exams in Australia- the Higher School.

Our sketchers were very taken with the depth and layering of the messages conveyed and sketched many of the artworks themselves.

Thursday nighters were sketching the very complex upstairs interior of Ivanhoe Hotel. A well lit spot, excellent food, and a great range of drinks, all make the pen loosen up.

Another fantastic week for our students and it’s so rewarding to see everyone overcoming challenges and constantly progressing. Homework this week is to try another eye level perspective and really try to understand it.

More excitement next week.

