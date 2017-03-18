Week7 Term1. People Shapes & Glass

MANLY CLASSES

Week 7 and another big week. Big rain. Big sketching challenges. Big progress
New Sketchers have just discovered that ‘People sketching’ is not as terrifying as they’d thought.
Everything, even human formS are shapes. It’s just a matter of seeing them. And ‘see’ they did. We keep our exercises very quick. Get your book, eye and pen ready and go go go. Some classes tried ‘contour sketching’ – sketching your person without looking at the page. We loved it. So much laughter. If you had any ideas about how lovely you look as a rule – well don’t be offended!
Most classes were avoiding rain but wherever you were, there were plenty of models to sketch, also sheltering from the wet.
General classes had a lovely time mainly inside working on ‘glass still life’ sketches. So many different glass vases, bottles, bowls, jugs to work with. This was a good time to try a whole range of mediums. Everything from thick  line sketches with texture,  watercolour paint, and oil pastels, crayons to name a few. Such great results.  You also réalisé how much the medium you choose dictates the style your sketch will take. Fascinating.
