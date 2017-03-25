Week8. Term1. Shape in an Urban Environment and Fruit

Sketching Week 8, Term 1. Saturday March 25 ’17

It doesn’t seem to matter which country in the world you talk to people in, they too have had big changes in weather. We changed our program once again to keep all our sketchers dry! A fancy shopping centre was our Studio this week.

Warringah Mall in Sydney has been all flossied up and now a pretty smart place. Sketching shapes in an interior were our mission for General classes. So if you have exterior perspective worked out, how will you do with interior shape? As always we lead you through the simple ways to see vanishing points. Well done everyone.

New Sketchers were looking at Intrinsic Shape. What makes an apple an apple, a lemon a lemon and so on. Once you see the clues to this you’ll always make your sketches work. I must admit my Thursday class did interiors extremely well at Thomas Dux Fruit market. A bit advanced at this stage but they were ready as you’ll see!

As always our weekly program is very flexible. For class in other locations, we find something similar so that the challenges remain. How about a Gelato Bar or Flower Market. All part of learning to sketch whatever you have around you.

