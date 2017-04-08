Week10. Term1. Sketching the Essence

Week 10 Term 1. Saturday April 8 ’17

Tutors and students all agree. A great term just happened. We’ve been at a variety of venues to complete the term and thoroughly enjoyed them all. All because of the rain, we discovered some wonderful places to sketch. Really expanded our horizons. Sketch the essence of where you are. Capture the feeling in your own way,

Apart from some who will travel (sketch) we’ll see everyone again next term. Just let me know your desired class and you’ll be in. It’s so exciting to see the progress from those first weeks, and how confidence has grown.

It certainly becomes your favourite time of the week. That moment when you wake up in the morning, and know that today is for sketching and seeing your group. Having time away from whatever is going on in the world. It’s all about you, a piece of paper and what marks and colours you’ll put on it.

Thank you to you all for being such positive, keen and enthusiastic students. We learn so much from each other and somehow the world seems a better place because of it.

We have our Easter Sunday sketch if you’d like to join us. Alissa from Melbourne will be in Sydney and looking forward to sketching with you in Manly. Bring your Easter rabbit egg or chicken for your first sketch. All welcome.

Lots of fun. On with the show.

MANLY CLASSES.

TUESDAY GENERAL. APRIL 4 ’17

TUESDAY EVE NEW. APRIL 4 ’17

WEDNESDAY NEW. APRIL 5 ’17

THURSDAY ADVENTURE SKETCHING. APRIL 6 ’17 click the blue words

THURSDAY AFTERNOON GENERAL. APRIL 6 ’17

THURSDAY EVE GENERAL. APRIL 6 ’17

FRIDAY NEW. APRIL 7 ’17

SATURDAY GENERAL. APRIL 8 ’17

BLUE MOUNTAINS CLASS

THURSDAY NEW. APRIL 6 ’17

MONA VALE CLASS

THURSDAY NEW. APRIL 6 ’17

THE ROCKS CLASS

FRIDAY NEW. APRIL 7 ’17

We’ll be back for Term 2 from April 24 ’17. Book a class now.

©ErinHillSketchingSatAp8’17