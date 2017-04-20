Easter Sunday Sketch Meetup

Easter Sunday Sketch meet up with Alissa from Melbourne. April 16 ’17

What a fabulous day we awoke to. For some reason Easter can be a wet damp 4 days – I do recall – trying to hide Easter eggs in soggy ground for the little girls! Seemed a regular event.

But not this time. Bright clear sunny days and no humidity. The perfect weather in Sydney. Alissa was impressed. She’d packed lots of jackets and wet warm gear – just in case.

We met everyone who was keen to join us outside Manly Wharf. So lovely to see people who hadn’t been to classes or Workshops for ages. Just shows how once the sketching bug is planted, you are hooked.

This was not a class with a tutor – rather a bunch of keen people happy to sit chat and have a nice time. Alissa began the day by showing how she uses aquarelle pencil. Never uses watercolour. No need. She has her sketch kit precisely as she wants it and sees no need to try all sorts of other stuff. Just fills your bag anyway.

This was quite inspiring for the students and I did see lots of water brushes and aquarelle pencils being used in the ‘Alissa’ way. For some it suited perfectly.

We all did a sketch of an Easter something with a Manly background to start. Next we squeezed in another sketch before it was time for The Glasshouse restaurant at The Steyne Hotel. They have a lovely big table which was just right for our group to take over. Great food menu and by now everyone was pretty pleased and pretty hungry. Drinks all round and some more sketching and fun.

Coffee and choc brownies completed the day at Hemingways upstairs. More sketching, talking, connecting and all that goes with a great group of passionate sketchers. Lovely to have our long time sketch friend Alissa to give us a sketching excuse.

©ErinHillSketchingApril16’17