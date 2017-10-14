Greeting Cards Workshop

Join us in one our fun Sunday Workshops.

cute-handmade-santa-claus-christmas-cards

Greeting Card Workshop – with Anna
Sunday November 19 ’17 in The Studio
10am – 1pm
$75pp
Blank cards included.

If you are a current or previous sketcher, or have been to a New Sketchers Workshop, then this is for you. 3 hours creating, cutting, folding, sticking, sketching, colouring however you like.

Bring bits and pieces to share with yourself and group.
We will supply the cards, more bits and pieces, and plenty of ideas and reference. ‘Handmade’ is in.
You can make Gift bags too, and matching envelopes.

Tea and coffee will be on hand and a yummy something to eat.

Let me know if you’re keen.
erin@erinhill.com.au

  • All images courtesy of Pinterest

