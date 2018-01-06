Holiday Sketching

Wednesday January 3 ’18.

This week instead of sky high temperatures, we had belting rain and gusty wind.

But that doesn’t mean we are not sketching. Life still goes on you know.

We had an inside table and warmed up with drinks before launching into cafe people sketching.

A captive audience. Just what we wanted.

Jo was already there, wearing her new A-Line dress from the fabulous ErinHill Studio collection. I’d not actually seen the real deal and we were all very impressed how beautifully cut it was, and such a lovely soft fabric. Oh of course the model is stunning.

Back to work, we discussed watercolour and where to focus, keeping your eye within the page, connecting sketches which become separate. Lots of stuff.

Take a look below at our fun work. See you next week.

©ErinHillSketching’18