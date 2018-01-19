Holiday Sketching

Wednesday January 17 ’18

Usually we have the place to ourselves, pretty much, on Wednesdays at Bella Vista.
Kathy was hosting this week and luckily had 2 tables for our sketchers.
Two busloads of visitors arrived and the place was full to busting.
We however sketch on. That’s what we do. As Travel Sketchers we sketch in any conditions at all, to get the subject we want. So look out world.

Everyone enjoyed the time together, as we do every week, and one little Granddaughter did her version of what the others were doing. Simplicity itself.
Another sketcher escaped the crowds and sat outside sketching the huge Morton Bay fig tree. Lovely work everyone.

Sketches2

Sketches1

Our last Wednesday Holiday Sketching will be next week on January 24 ’18.

 

